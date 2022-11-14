Ashoka faces flak for ‘placing hands on seer’s shoulders’

The KPCC’s twitter handle, on Sunday, released a photograph of Revenue Minister R Ashoka placing his hands on Vokkaliga seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami’s shoulders, alleging that the minister had disgraced the Adichunchanagiri seer by his action.
The picture was taken on Friday during the unveiling of the ‘statue of prosperity,’ of Bengaluru’s founder Kempegowda on the Kempegowda international airport premises. The photograph has gone viral since Friday evening.
Tweeting the picture, the KPCC said, “Swamijis maintain their own respect and dignity. Did R Ashoka even think before placing his hands on the shoulder of the Adichunchanagiri seer? Would he dare to do the same to Modi? BJP talks about religion and culture, but doesn’t even have minimum decency.” In a tit-for-tat move, Ashoka’s office dug out an old photograph of Congress leader V S Ugrappa allegedly placing his hands on a seer, but it was not tweeted yet.
