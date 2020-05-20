Attempt to murder seer Gangadhar Swamiji in Bailhongal

The seer suffered severe injuries

Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • May 20 2020, 08:29 ist
Representative image/iStock images

Gangadhar Swamiji of Moorsavirmath branch at Hosur village in Bailhongal taluk suffered severe head injuries after a person assaulted him with sharp weapons on Tuesday late night.

The accused identified as Mallikarjun Budshetti, according to sources, who is also resident from Hosur had to the mutt with intention to rob but faced opposition from the seer and he assaulted Gangadhar Swamiji with a sharp weapon in his possession.

Accused has been detained and seer admitted in the District Hospital for treatment. 

