B S Yediyurappa's remark was to put an end to questions around his leadership: B C Patil

Agriculture Minister B C Patil said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's remark that he would quit if asked by BJP high command was to put an end to statements questioning his leadership. The chief minister will complete his tenure, he said.

Patil told reporters here on Monday that Yediyurappa was hurt by the statements made every other day regarding his leadership, hence he had to put an end to them. Leadership questions also affect governance and they have become like child's play, he added.

Yediyurappa will complete his tenure and also lead the BJP in the coming Assembly elections, he said.

He refuted claims of developments to replace the chief minister.