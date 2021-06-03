Bagalkot ZP member Mahantesh Udapudi dies of Covid

Zilla panchayat member and Congress leader Mahantesh B Udapudi (43) died of Covid-19 complications at a private hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Wednesday.

Mahantesh, it is said, had contracted 'black fungus'. After undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Mudhol hospital, he was shifted to Bengaluru three weeks back. He was then airlifted to Jaipur, where he failed to respond to treatment and died of heart attack, family sources said.

A budding entrepreneur, Mahantesh Udapudi had served as president of ZP standing committees for education and health and social justice.

He is survived by his mother, wife and two children. He was laid to rest at his native on Thursday evening.

