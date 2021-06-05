Bank customers complain of apathy

At a time when the finances of people, firms and other establishments are either positively or negatively affected, depending on their sectors, amidst the Covid-19 crisis, people are complaining about apathy of banks in Mysuru.

Since the imposition of complete lockdown from April 29, even essential services like provision stores and banks are open only on Mondays and Thursdays, that too only from 8 am to 12 noon. Despite the reduction in business hours, just eight hours a week, banks have reduced the attendance of their staff by 50%, causing inconvenience, complain customers.

A reader said, “After lockdown was announced last week, banks are functioning only for two days a week. Even on these two days, they function from 8 am till 12 noon. There are long queues in front of many banks, across the city. It seems as if the managers are told that only 50% of the staff should work during lockdown. In Saraswathipuram branch of Canara Bank, only three staffers were working on Thursday. The queue was a mile long. Besides, there was no separate queue for senior citizens.”

The reader said, “On Thursday morning, even the ATM next to the branch was closed. Since banks function on only two days a week, should not they have full strength of staff and also have two or more additional counters for the benefit of customers?”

Mittanthaiah, deputy general manager, regional office, Canara Bank, said, “The bankers are serving with commitment, despite several limitations. Even though we were described as Covid warriors, we will get vaccination only from Monday. There is no such direction to reduce staff on duty. But, there are problems like illness to staffers and their family members.”

“Some of the staffers, who are from neighbouring states, have been to their native place, due to the pandemic. So, we have staff shortage. If we depute officers from other branches also, some are either unwilling or unable to go there. We hope to normalise our services after the lockdown,” he said.

He appealed to the customers to use other forms of banking, like use of debit cards, phone-banking and net-banking, as far as possible.

“Our debit cards are user-friendly, even for senior citizens. We will direct the officials, to ensure sufficient cash in ATMs. We are willing to serve our customers to the best of our capacities,” he said.