Belagavi Police to destroy seized drugs worth Rs 61 lakh on June 26

Belagavi District Police with permission from District Drugs Disbursal Committee has decided to destroy drugs, worth Rs 61 lakh, weighing 786.67 kg seized in 129 cases in the premises of Green Management Private Limited factory in Harugopp village of Savadatti taluk on June 26.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi informed on Thursday that 'ganja' weighing 755.270 kg seized in 126 cases worth Rs 58,28,088 and poppy weighing 31.400 kg seized in three cases worth Rs 2,73,500 will be destroyed in the factory located in the jurisdiction of Murgod police station.

Contrabands had been seized in different parts of the district during illegal cultivation, sale and transport. It will be destroyed during International Anti Drugs Day on June 26, at 11 am, he said.