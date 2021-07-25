MLA dumps garbage in front of officer's residence

Belagavi South MLA dumps garbage in front of officer's residence

Patil had asked the BCC authorities to remove the mounds of garbage strewn across Belagavi South

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 25 2021, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 00:13 ist
MLA Abhay Patil dumps garbage in front of residence of BCC Commissioner, in Belagavi on Sunday. Credit: DH photo

The Belagavi South Assembly constituency MLA Abhay Patil resorted to a novel protest by dumping garbage in front of the official residence of Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) commissioner on Sunday.

Patil had asked the BCC authorities to remove the mounds of garbage strewn across Belagavi South. "However, my request fell on deaf ears and the corporation did not take any action even after three months," the MLA said.

On Sunday, Patil got a tractor load of garbage in front of the official residence of BCC commissioner, as a mark of protest. He said that the garbage would be dumped inside the gate and subsequently in the drawing room if the problem was not addressed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Belagavi
protest
Karnataka
Garbage
abhay patil

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why an asteroid strike is like a pandemic

Why an asteroid strike is like a pandemic

See pics: Ramappa Temple now UNESCO World Heritage Site

See pics: Ramappa Temple now UNESCO World Heritage Site

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

 