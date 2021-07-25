Belagavi South MLA dumps garbage in front of officer's residence

The Belagavi South Assembly constituency MLA Abhay Patil resorted to a novel protest by dumping garbage in front of the official residence of Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) commissioner on Sunday.

Patil had asked the BCC authorities to remove the mounds of garbage strewn across Belagavi South. "However, my request fell on deaf ears and the corporation did not take any action even after three months," the MLA said.

On Sunday, Patil got a tractor load of garbage in front of the official residence of BCC commissioner, as a mark of protest. He said that the garbage would be dumped inside the gate and subsequently in the drawing room if the problem was not addressed.