An engineering student from Bengaluru died while swimming in a well at Haravu village in the taluk on Tuesday.

Harshith Raj (22) son of Nagaraju, a resident of J P Nagar, Bengaluru is the deceased.

Harshith is said to be a final year engineering student.

He had come to participate in a cricket tournament along with his team, organised in Harave. Harshith and his friends had gone for a swim in the well, when he drowned, according to police.

The body has been retrieved.