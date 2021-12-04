Bhadravathi farmer lodges complaint against cows over no milk

Farmer lodges complaint against cows over no milk

In a usual case, a farmer from Sidlipura village in the taluk lodged a complaint at Holehonnur police station against his four cows alleging that they are not giving milk for the past four days despite providing fodder to them.

Ramaiah in the complaint stated that he takes four cows to farm fields for grazing every day from 8:00 am to 11:00 am and from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. But they are not giving milk for the last four days. So, police must convince them to give milk, he urged.

Police told DH that such a complaint can't be registered. But the complaint has gone viral on social media. "We have convinced the farmer about this," they said.

