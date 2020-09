Bhadravathi MLA B K Sangamesh is tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

He was shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru from Shivamogga. It may be mentioned here that the entry of the public to his house and office was banned for one week from September 18 after four workers in his home were tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Former MLA of Bhadravathi M J Appaji Gowda had died of Covid-19 in Shivamogga recently.