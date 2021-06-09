‘Bharatha Sindhuri’, film based on IAS officer

Based on the achievements of an IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Films of Mandya will soon produce a Kannada film ‘Bharatha Sindhuri’. Actor Akshatha Pandavapura will enact the role of Sindhuri. Writer Krishna Swarnasandra will produce and direct the film.

According to Krishna, the film will be shot after the lockdown. “Shooting will be held in Andhra Pradesh, the native of Rohini, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan and Bengaluru, where she has served. Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Films has already produced ‘Negila Dharma’.

The director said, “There is no connection with the tussle between IAS officers Rohini Sindhuri and Shilpa Nag. The preparations are underway since last year. It will be based on the achievements of Sindhuri during her tenure in Mandya, Hassan and Mysuru. Rohini has approved the script and has expressed curiosity to watch the film.”

When Sindhuri was Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer of Mandya, she made Mandya the first open defecation-free district in the state, third in the country. She bagged a national award and was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She was instrumental in building 1.30 lakh toilets in just one year (2014-15), he said.

Sindhuri strived to check child marriages and female foeticides. Mandya ZP was witness to various political developments, when she was the CEO. Seven presidents were changed during her tenure. She worked under political pressure, he recalled.

Actor-politician Ambareesh had once said: “You (Rohini) are beautiful and also work efficiently” during a programme. Ambareesh’s role will also be prominent in the film, Krishna said.