Bird flu scare: High alert at Ranganathittu bird sanctuary

In the wake of bird flu reports from various states, the officials have taken all precautionary measures at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district.

Deputy Conservator of Forest, Mysuru division, K C Prashant Kumar visited the bird sanctuary on Wednesday, to take stock of the situation.

He held discussion with Range Forest Officer K Surendra and Dr Shivalingaiah of the Veterinary department. The DCF collected details about the birds and those who operate boats.

Prashant Kumar said that as the Forest Ministry directed to take precautionary measures in the wake of bird flu scare in Kerala and other states, the authorities have taken extra measures to monitor the birds.

"Migratory birds are closely monitored. The bird droppings are collected and sent for testing to the lab in Mysuru, twice a week. Dip tanks have been placed at the entrance and visitors should enter the sanctuary only after walking on it, from Wednesday," he said.

All walking paths, corridors, ticket counters, watch towers, boating area have been sanitised. Sanitiser is sprayed even at the parking lot and at the canteen.

The staff of the bird sanctuary explained that it is a migratory season and the birds from Rajasthan, Mandagadde and Sri Lanka visit the sanctuary for breeding, during December last week and January first week.

Stone bill, Open bill, Painted stork and other birds have already arrived. Pelicans have come two months in advance and have started nesting. It has become inevitable to take precautionary methods, they said.

However, the authorities clarified that there are no signs of bird flu and the people can visit the sanctuary on all days of the week. There is no anxiety. In case, entry of the public, is restricted, it would be announced in advance, they said.