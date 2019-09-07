'BJP govt not to protect murderers, corrupt'

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa noted that the BJP government in State and in Centre would not protect those involved in murder, goondaism and corruption.

On his way to Belagavi district to study the flood-like situation there, he told media persons here on Saturday that comprehensive inquiry against such activities including Gauri Lankesh's murder was the demand of the BJP since the beginning, but previous governments did not care.

Now we have taken steps for such probes and to act against the guilty, he aid, in reply to a query on handing over ZP member Yogishgouda Goudar's murder case to the CBI.

Earlier people had a feeling that corrupt and murders were getting protection, he felt.

Flood relief

"After a century, 18 States in the country are experiencing flood-like situation. Union Government has sent teams everywhere, while two ministers and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to the State. We are confident that the Centre would provide more grants for flood relief works," Eshwarappa expressed confidence.

As a temporary measure, Rs 10,000 each is given to flood-affected families, and to avoid corruption, the amount is directly deposited with their bank account through RTGS, he said.

Compensation for crop loss and house damage would also be given soon, he assured.

Meeting from tomorrow

To discuss about the facilities deserved by the people and to improve the service, a meeting of RDPR department higher officials and Zilla Panchayat (ZP) chief executive officers would be held on Sunday (September 8) at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (SVS) in Belagavi, Eshwarappa saif.

At the same venue, a convention of ZP presidents and standing committee chairpersons would be held on Monday (September 9), he added.