BJP to hold Karnataka-level workshop on November 12, 13

A state-level workshop for representatives of 24 cells of BJP will be organised at the T V Ramana Pai Convention Centre on November 12 and 13.

"The workshop will be attended by BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh and state organising secretary Arun Kumar," BJP district unit president Sudarshan Moodbidri told media persons on Monday.

A total of 264 representatives from 24 cells of the party will participate in the workshop. Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel will inaugurate the workshop. While leaders including Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya will be the resource persons, B L Santhosh will deliver the valedictory address.

Lashing out at Congress, Sudarshan said, “Prices of petrol and diesel had been reduced in all states where BJP is in power. But Congress which protested against the hike in petrol and diesel prices had not reduced the tax." To criticism that the BJP was forced to reduce prices of petrol and diesel due to the recent poll debacle, Sudarshan said it was not a general election, but a by-election. Thus the results had nothing to do with the petrol and diesel prices. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had hinted about reducing fuel prices even before the by-elections, he said.

On a proposal placed before the council of Mangaluru City Corporation to rename a circle in Surathkal after Hindutva icon V D Savarkar, Sudarshan said there was nothing wrong in remembering a freedom fighter.

“Savarkar was a freedom fighter. What is wrong if the circle was named after him? There are places in India that are named after foreigners. All are silent on it,” he added.

