A supporter of BJP candidate for K R Pet assembly bypolls K C Narayanagowda sustained injuries as JD(S) workers allegedly attacked him on Friday late.

Suresh sustained injuries during an election campaign at Jaladakere and is undergoing treatment.

According to the sources, Suresh had visited Jaladakere for a campaign. A verbal spat broke out between the villagers, also JD(S) supporters and Suresh. Later, the JD(S) workers attacked him.