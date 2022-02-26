BJP Yuva Morcha leader held for Dalit youth’s murder

The Dharmasthala police have arrested district BJP Yuva Morcha vice president in connection with the murder of a Dalit youth on February 23.

The arrested has been identified as Krishna. He allegedly attacked and injured Dinesh, a resident of Kanyadi near Dharmasthala, in connection with a row over the land record. The victim was immediately hospitalised. He died the next day, the police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s mother Padmavathi, the police registered a case and launched a search operation which led to the arrest.

“The government should pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to the victim’s family as Krishna is the vice president of the district BJP youth wing,” former MLA Vasanth Bangera told reporters.

