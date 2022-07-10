Boating suspended at Ranganathittu sanctuary

Boating suspended at Ranganathittu sanctuary

The water level of the KRS dam as on July 10 is 122.62 ft as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Srirangapatna,
  • Jul 10 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2022, 14:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

With copious rains in the Kaveri catchment areas, there is a huge inflow to the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district.

With more than 13,000 cusec being released into the river from the dam, the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary has been flooded and the authorities have suspended boating as a precautionary measure.

The water level of the dam as on July 10 is 122.62 ft as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft.

The inflow was around 30,000 cusec. The authorities have issued flood warning three days ago asking the people to move to safer places.

KRS Dam
Karnataka
ranganathittu bird sanctuary
boating

