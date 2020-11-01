Body of missing man found, murder suspected

Naina J A
Naina J A
  Nov 01 2020
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 10:07 ist
The body of a man who went missing was found at Padavu in Ira in Bantwal taluk, on Sunday morning.

It is suspected that he must have been murdered as the body was found buried in a secluded area.

The deceased is Palliyabba alias Palliyaka (70), a resident of Malar Arastana in Konaje Police Station jurisdiction. It is believed that the alleged murder must have taken place over financial issues, said sources.

Palliyabba went missing on October 29. His mobile phone was ringing till Friday noon. Later, it was found to be switched off. Bantwal and Konaje police have visited the spot and investigations are on.

