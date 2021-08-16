Boy electrocuted while erecting flag post

The incident occurred when the flag post came in contact with a live wire, which was precariously close to the school building

DHNS, Kora (Tumakuru),
  • Aug 16 2021, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 04:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Class 10 student was electrocuted while erecting a flag post for Independence Day celebrations at his school in Karikere, Tumakuru district.

Chandan (16), a student of Chikkathotlukere school, died on the spot while Shashank, a Class 10 student of Renuka Vidyapeeth, suffered burns.

The incident occurred when the flag post came in contact with a live wire, which was precariously close to the school building. Locals blamed the Bescom staff for negligence. They alleged that their repeated pleas to maintain a safe distance from school while laying power lines were ignored.

Expressing grief over the death of the student, Education Minister B C Nagesh said that he would order a probe into the incident after seeking information on the same from the deputy commissioner.

The Tumakuru incident brings back the memories of a similar tragedy at Koppal in August 2019, in which five students were electrocuted while removing the flag post, raised for the Independence Day celebrations at their hostel building.

