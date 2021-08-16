Boy electrocuted while erecting flag post

A Class 10 student was electrocuted while erecting a flag post for Independence Day celebrations at his school in Karikere, Tumakuru district.
Chandan (16), a student of Chikkathotlukere school, died on the spot while Shashank, a Class 10 student of Renuka Vidyapeeth, suffered burns.
The incident occurred when the flag post came in contact with a live wire, which was precariously close to the school building. Locals blamed the Bescom staff for negligence. They alleged that their repeated pleas to maintain a safe distance from school while laying power lines were ignored.
Expressing grief over the death of the student, Education Minister B C Nagesh said that he would order a probe into the incident after seeking information on the same from the deputy commissioner.
The Tumakuru incident brings back the memories of a similar tragedy at Koppal in August 2019, in which five students were electrocuted while removing the flag post, raised for the Independence Day celebrations at their hostel building.
