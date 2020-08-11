Brahmin’s board to pay beneficiaries' share for housing scheme

Karnataka State Brahmins' Development Board Chairman C V Gopinath said the board will pay Rs 31,000, required to be paid by Brahmin beneficiaries to avail houses sanctioned under Rajiv Gandhi Avas Scheme of the government.

Addressing a media conference, Gopinath said the board also will give away three cash prizes of Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 for three top-scoring Brahmin students in SSLC exams in each district.

“The Union government has provided 10% reservation to economically backward candidates of 144 castes. The state government should implement this reservation. The government has issued Rs 25 crore for 11 schemes and thus, Brahmins should come forward to make good use of them,” said M R Balakrishna, a director of the board.

President of Mysuru District Brahmins' Association D T Prakash and R Venkatesh Padaki were present.