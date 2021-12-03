Bridge at Shivani inundated due to heavy rains

Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
Following rain, water from Shivani lake started flowing over the bridge. Credit: DH Photo

Heavy rain in Shivani and surrounding areas in Ajjampura taluk of Chikkamagaluru disrupted movement of vehicles on a bridge with water flowing on the bridge on Friday.

Following rain, water from Shivani lake started flowing over the bridge, thus disrupting movement of vehicles.

Water from the lake had inundated acres of farmland. As a result, ragi, maize and other crops have been damaged, a villager, Sadashiva, told DH.

Kadur, Birur in the district also received heavy showers in the morning.

Rain water had entered several houses in Chowlahiriyur. 

