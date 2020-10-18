BS Yediyurappa assures compensation to flood victims in Karnataka

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Sunday, said that the government is providing compensation to flood victims in North Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons, here on Sunday, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised that the Centre would lend financial aid to Karnataka to tackle the flood situation. So people who were affected by flood need not worry as the government is with them in these difficult times.

Referring to the by-election, he said that BJP would win both Sira and RR Nagar seats in the by-elections. The situation was in favour of BJP in both the assembly constituencies.

"Earlier, we were not confident of victory in Sira. But the situation changed after my son and Karnataka BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra started campaigning there. BJP would win both the seats by a huge margin," he added.

Referring to the assault incident in Sigandur temple in Sagar taluk, he said that it does not bring good name to the state's famous religious centre. He would hold talks with Sagar MLA H Halappa and Sorab MLA Kumar Bangarappa on bringing the temple under the purview of Muzrai department.

He also claimed that he would transform Shivamogga into a model district in the state.