BS Yediyurappa will quit BJP and rebuild KJP, says Kimmane

KPCC Spokesperson Kimmane Ratnakar predicted that former chief minister B S Yediyurappa will quit BJP and build KJP again. The Bommai-led government in Karnataka may collapse.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said, the Central leaders of BJP are ignoring Yediyurapppa. So, the former chief minister will focus on strengthening KJP in the state by quitting BJP.

Criticising Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra, he said, BJP leader has become home minister for Thirthahalli assembly constituency and not for the state. Besides, Jnanendra is busy in registering cases against his political rivals in the constituency.

He also alleged that the home minister is contributing to the increase in criminal cases by supporting his supporters. Illegal sand mining and other activities are rampant in the constituency. BJP workers take pride in saying that the home minister is their leader. But in reality, people of the constituency are feeling embarrassed to say that the home minister is from Thirthahalli.

Referring to legislative council polls, he said, Congress candidate R Prasanna Kumar will emerge victorious in the polls again. In the previous polls, JD(S)was in the second spot. Now, Madhu Bangarappa has embraced Congress from JD(S) and this is likely to prove beneficial for Congress.

He also demanded the Centre to provide compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of farmers who died during the agitation against farm laws.

Congress leaders N Ramesh, S P Dinesh, Veda Vijay Kumar, Kalagodu Ratnakar, Yamuna Range Gowda, District Social Media President Praveen Kumar and others were present in a press conference.

