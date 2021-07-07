BSF soldier martyred fighting terrorists

A 31-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) soldier from Alur(B) village of the taluk, succumbed to bullet injuries he received fighting terrorists on Punjab border two days ago.

The deceased has been identified as Basavaraj Ganapati. Basavaraj who joined the BSF eight years ago was posted at Punjab border. He married three years ago. He is survived by his wife, father and three brothers.

A pall of gloom descended on the village as soon as the news of the soldier's death spread. Sikandar Shek, a friend of the deceased, said Basavaraj had come to the village before the Covid-19 induced lockdown this year and was he always spoke about serving the country and patriotism.

The wife of Basavaraj received a phone call from the Army office about the demise of her husband. According to the family sources, post-mortem has been performed and the mortal remains of the soldier will be brought to Hyderabad in a special flight on Thursday. The body will be brought to the native place in an army vehicle.