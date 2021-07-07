BSF soldier martyred fighting terrorists

BSF soldier martyred fighting terrorists

He married three years ago

DHNS
DHNS, Aurad ,
  • Jul 07 2021, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 16:59 ist
BSF soldier Basavaraj Ganapati. Credit: Special arrangement

A 31-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) soldier from Alur(B) village of the taluk, succumbed to bullet injuries he received fighting terrorists on Punjab border two days ago.

The deceased has been identified as Basavaraj Ganapati. Basavaraj who joined the BSF eight years ago was posted at Punjab border. He married three years ago. He is survived by his wife, father and three brothers.

A pall of gloom descended on the village as soon as the news of the soldier's death spread. Sikandar Shek, a friend of the deceased, said Basavaraj had come to the village before the Covid-19 induced lockdown this year and was he always spoke about serving the country and patriotism.

The wife of Basavaraj received a phone call from the Army office about the demise of her husband. According to the family sources, post-mortem has been performed and the mortal remains of the soldier will be brought to Hyderabad in a special flight on Thursday. The body will be brought to the native place in an army vehicle.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Soldier
Terrorist
Karnataka
BSF

Related videos

What's Brewing

RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?

RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?

A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend

Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend

'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again

'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again

Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday

Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

 