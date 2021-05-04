BSY's home district Shivamogga sees 61 Covid deaths in 11 days

Shivamogga, the home district of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, has recorded 61 Covid deaths in just 11 days, causing anxiety among the people.

According to data released by the district administration, the daily Covid deaths ranged between one and six between April 24 and May 1. It hit a high of 12 on May 2, while seven deaths were reported on May 3 and 15 deaths on May 4, the highest in a day over the last few months.

Sources in the health department said though the Covid death rate is less than 1 per cent against last year’s 1.54 per cent, the same has gone up among people aged between 31 and 50 years, causing a lot of concern.

Read | BSY tasks five ministers with fixing Covid-19 mess

The district has so far recorded a total of 420 deaths due to Covid-19.

District health officer (DHO) Rajesh Suragihalli told DH that earlier, of the 10 deaths, around seven were aged above 60 years. But this year, the mortality rate is almost equal among middle-aged patients and the elderly.

He said recovery rate in the district is around 98 per cent, which is good. But the health condition of middle-aged people is deteriorating in a span of three days after being admitted to the hospital. This is shocking and the individual’s immunity level could be the reason for it, Suragihalli said.

He made it clear that there is no shortage of medical oxygen and nobody died because of it in the district so far.

The government McGann hospital has a medical oxygen storage tank with a capacity of 14,000 cubic metres.

Read | Oxygen crisis deepens in Karnataka with 7 deaths in Kalaburagi and Belagavi govt hospitals

Of this, 7,000 cubic metres is consumed by the hospital daily. As many as 10 jumbo oxygen cylinders are being supplied to each of the taluk general hospitals every day.

Covid patients are being treated in 13 private hospitals in the district and they need 330 jumbo cylinders. There is no shortage of medical oxygen in the district and the storage tanks are being filled on a regular basis to ensure that there is no crisis.

The DHO said around 2,000 Covid tests are being conducted in the district every day. More than 40 per cent of the primary contacts of the Covid patients are testing positive, he said