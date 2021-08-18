Bullet fired in air to welcome Khuba in Yadgir district

Bullet fired in air to welcome Bhagawanth Khuba in Yadgir district

A complaint in this regard has been registered at Yadgir rural police station

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Yadgir,
  • Aug 18 2021, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 16:20 ist
Bhagawanth Khuba. Credit: DH photo

A bullet was fired in the air at Yaragol, a border village in Gurmatkal taluk of district to welcome Union Minister of State for Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagawanth Khuba as part of Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

A complaint in this regard has been registered at Yadgir rural police station.

The incident took place in the presence of thousands of BJP workers led by former minister Baburao Chinchanasur. Despite a ban on organising the political programmes in the wake of Covid-19, thousands of BJP workers assembled in the village to welcome the new union minister, violating the Covid-19 appropriate behavior.

It is stated that former minister Baburao Chinchansur was present while firing a bullet in the air as the village comes under his assembly segment-Gurmatkal.

BJP
Karnataka
Yadgir
Bhagawanth Khuba

