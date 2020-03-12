Burglars loot gold, Rs 1.20 lakh cash, set house on fire in Belgaum

Burglars, after looting gold and cash, set a house on fire in Basav Nagar in the early hours of Thursday. On Wednesday night, Vijaykumar Basappa Hanchinmani, the house owner, had gone to sleep in his brother's house in the neighbourhood. Meanwhile, burglars managed to gain entry into his house and made away with 40 gram weighing gold ornaments, worth about Rs 1.20 lakh, and cash kept in the cupboard.

While decamping, it is suspected that they set the house on fire by throwing a burning cigarette butt on the house. The owners have suffered a loss of over Rs 10 lakh in the fire with the roof of the house and belongings reduced to ashes.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel doused the fire.

Bailhongal police officials visited the spot and inspected the crime scene. Fingerprint experts have collected evidence from there.