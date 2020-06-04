Bus conductor gets notice as passengers take off mask

Bus conductor gets notice as passengers take off mask

Chiranjeevi Kulakarni
Chiranjeevi Kulakarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 04 2020, 02:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 02:11 ist
In the first such incident in the state, a bus conductor was issued a notice after it was found that three passengers in the bus were not wearing masks, triggering a reaction from the employee federation which questioned the move to punish the conductor while sparing the passengers.

The incident happened near Ramdurg in Belagavi district. As per a copy of the notice available with DH, conductor I R Angadi has been asked to explain with three days as to why action should not be taken against him for failing to ensure three passengers in his bus were not wearing the mask.

The North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation bus was on its way form Ramadurg to Manuwalli when the inspectors conducted a check. "There were 14 passengers in the bus of which three were not wearing the mask, violating the guidelines issued to check Covid-19 as well as the rules of the corporation," it stated.
The State Road Transport Corporation Employees Federation (CITU) questioned the move to punish the driver while exempting the passengers.

"No passenger is allowed inside the bus if he/she is not wearing the mask. The conductor cannot help if a passenger takes off the mask during the journey. In fact, passengers should be punished for the offense, not the conductor," Anand, general secretary of the Federation told DH.

To a question, NWKRTC Managing Director Rajendra Cholan said he was not aware of the issue and will resolve the same in a day.

