Byadgi chilli price hit all-time high of Rs 35.19K/quintal

DHNS, Byadgi (Haveri dist),
  • Dec 11 2020, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 00:48 ist
The Dabbi variety of Byadgi red chilli sold at an all-time high price of Rs 35,199 per quintal at Asia’s biggest chilli market here on Thursday.

While Kaddi variety of chilli reached the maximum price of Rs 25,009 per quintal, Guntur variety sold for the highest price of Rs 14,009 per quintal.

Meanwhile, the minimum export price of all three varieties of chilli, more or less, remained stable. On Thursday, as many as 44,429 bags of chilli arrived in the international chilli market
here. S B Nyamagouda, APMC secretary, told DH, “There’s a high demand for Byadgi chilli while the supply is low. Large quantities of chilli couldn’t be dried owing to inclement weather. Also the number of daily arrivals has gone down due to the upcoming gram panchayat elections. Hence, the maximum price of chilli has skyrocketed. On Thursday, a total of 321 buyers had taken part in the tender.”

