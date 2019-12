A general holiday has been declared to the principal bench of the Karnataka High Court on December 5, on account of byelections to be held under the jurisdiction of Sampangiramanagar ward, which come under the Shivajinagar constituency.

Holiday has also been declared to the City Civil Courts, except Mayo Hall courts and courts, housed in Nyayadegula Complex, the registrar general of the Karnataka High Court said in a press release issued on Wednesday.