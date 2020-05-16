C T Ravi interacts with stranded Kannadigas in Australia

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi said that stranded Kannadigas in Australia would be brought back through special flight.

Interacting with stranded Kannadigas in Australia through Skype on Saturday, he said the issues of Kannadigas would be brought to the notice of state and Central governments. More than 1,500 Kannadigas have expressed their wish to return to their native places from Australia.

Stranded Kannadigas said that the Indian Embassy in Australia was catering to the needs of the Indians. Kannada Sangha has been joining hands with the Embassy in various activities. The minister said that the post of vice chairman of NRI Forum was lying vacant, which will be brought to the notice of CM.

Ravi said artistes from Karnataka should be invited for cultural programmes in Australia. Kannadigas have a responsibility to create a brand for Karnataka in Australia. Kannada and Culture department and Kannada Book Authority will supply old Kannada books for libraries in foreign countries.

The issue of extending the education loan repayment period will be brought to the notice of the government.

Further, he said that the COVID-19 had cast a shadow on tourism sector. Measures will be taken to attract tourists in a phased manner in future.