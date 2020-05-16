Ravi interacts with stranded Kannadigas in Australia

C T Ravi interacts with stranded Kannadigas in Australia

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • May 16 2020, 22:16 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 22:29 ist
District In-charge Minister C T Ravi interacts with Kannadigas in Australia.

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi said that stranded Kannadigas in Australia would be brought back through special flight.

Interacting with stranded Kannadigas in Australia through Skype on Saturday, he said the issues of Kannadigas would be brought to the notice of state and Central governments. More than 1,500 Kannadigas have expressed their wish to return to their native places from Australia.

Stranded Kannadigas said that the Indian Embassy in Australia was catering to the needs of the Indians. Kannada Sangha has been joining hands with the Embassy in various activities. The minister said that the post of vice chairman of NRI Forum was lying vacant, which will be brought to the notice of CM.

Ravi said artistes from Karnataka should be invited for cultural programmes in Australia. Kannadigas have a responsibility to create a brand for Karnataka in Australia. Kannada and Culture department and Kannada Book Authority will supply old Kannada books for libraries in foreign countries. 

The issue of extending the education loan repayment period will be brought to the notice of the government.

Further, he said that the COVID-19 had cast a shadow on tourism sector. Measures will be taken to attract tourists in a phased manner in future.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Australia
Karnataka
COVID-19
C T Ravi

What's Brewing

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 