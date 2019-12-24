CAA stir: Thousands march to Nehru stadium in Hubballi

Holding national flags, more than 15,000 protestors marched in Hubballi on Tuesday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Tuesday, at Dr B R Ambedkar Circle here.

Protest meet peacefully ended, with protesters singing the national anthem.

Anjuman-E-Islam had given the call for protest, while leaders of Congress and Dalit organisations have extended support.

Displaying the tricolour and placards, the protesters raised slogans against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. More people from separate groups are expected to join the protest.

With heavy police bundobust in place and arrangements being made for a mega convention at Nehru Stadium, more than 20,000 protesters have started marching towards the stadium from Dr B R Ambedkar Circle here.

A memorandum to the President of India, seeking withdrawal of CAA and not to implement NRC, was submitted through Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Jubair.

Hubballi Dharwad police commisionerate deployed heavy security all through the protesting area.

Deputy commissioners of police D L Nagesh and other senior police officials were on the ground to ensure that the protest goes off peacefully.