Cancer unit will be started at SDM Hospital in Dharwad, says Veerendra Heggade

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade said that a cancer treatment unit will be started at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad within two years.

He announced a series of welfare programmes on account of his 54th Pattabhisheka Vardhanthyutsava programme held at Dharmasthala on Sunday. Heggade said C T scan machines will be donated to four hospitals at a cost of Rs 6 crore. Dialysis machines will be donated to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru and 11 dialysis machines will be installed at SDM Hospital in Ujire shortly.

Through SKDRDP, desilting work on 365 lakes have been taken up in the state. The silt will be removed from 120 lakes in the state during the year. Already, financial assistance has been given to 843 temples for the renovation works. The Dharmothana Trust has renovated 250 old temples in the state and 12 temples will be renovated through the trust during the year. A 300-bed Naturopathy Treatment Centre will start functioning in Bengaluru within three months, said Dharmadhikari.

Retired deputy commissioner of Tumakuru C Somashekar also spoke on the occasion.

SKDRDP Community development wing regional director Anand Suvarna said that equipment worth Rs 2.46 crore have been distributed to 11,124 physically challenged persons in the state.

Balakrishna Poojary, serving in agriculture wing, and Shubhachandraraj, serving in land documents wing of the temple office, were felicitated on the occasion.

Check out latest DH videos here