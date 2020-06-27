2 from B'luru die as car turns turtle in Chikkamagaluru

Car turns turtle in Chikkamagaluru, two from Bengaluru killed

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jun 27 2020, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 16:22 ist
Photo: The car that met with an accident at Karthikere in Chikkamagaluru. DH Photo

Two persons lost their lives and two suffered injuries after the car in which they were travelling in turned turtle, at Karthikere in Chikkamagaluru taluk, in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased were Manjunath (30) and Muthuraj (28), both hailing from Bengaluru. The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

They were on their way to Dharmasthala from Bengaluru when the mishap occurred. The driver of the car lost control over the vehicle, resulting in a turning turtle. 

The police suspect that rash and speed driving caused the mishap. A case has been registered at Chikkamagaluru rural police station.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chikkamagaluru
Karnataka
Accident

What's Brewing

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

 