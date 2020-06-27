Car turns turtle in Chikkamagaluru, two from Bengaluru killed

Two persons lost their lives and two suffered injuries after the car in which they were travelling in turned turtle, at Karthikere in Chikkamagaluru taluk, in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased were Manjunath (30) and Muthuraj (28), both hailing from Bengaluru. The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

They were on their way to Dharmasthala from Bengaluru when the mishap occurred. The driver of the car lost control over the vehicle, resulting in a turning turtle.

The police suspect that rash and speed driving caused the mishap. A case has been registered at Chikkamagaluru rural police station.