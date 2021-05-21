‘Central team should asses Covid situation in state’

Alleging that the state government has failed miserably in Covid management, JD(S) state president H K Kumaraswamy said that the Governor should intervene and send a report to the Union government, on the actual situation of the state, in tackling Covid.

Addressing media persons here, on Friday, Kumaraswamy alleged that the state government is concealing the facts on Covid positive cases and deaths due to Covid. “It is not providing the correct information on the Covid situation. Several persons are losing their lives without adequate oxygen in hospitals. There is a shortage of medicines, doctors and ventilators. Due to the second wave, even non-Covid patients are affected, as they are denied treatment at hospitals,” he said.

A central team should visit the state immediately and report the actual situation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he opined.

As the PM has lost confidence in the state government, in tackling the Covid situation, he has given total powers to the deputy commissioners. The state government should declare an one-month total lockdown, to prevent the pandemic from spreading, he said.