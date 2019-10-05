'Centre must release Rs. 5000 cr interim flood relief'

Senior Congress MLA R V Deshpande urged the Union government to release at least Rs 5,000 crore as interim relief for the flood-affected areas of State.

Speaking to media persons at Hubballi Airport here on Saturday, he welcomed the Union government's decision of releasing rs 1200 as interim relief. He said the magnitude of destruction caused by August floods is enormous and as per the state government's own admission the total damage caused by floods is more than Rs 38,000 crore.

He said the Union government has to show its large heart and give maximum relief funds to the state.

He said that people and BJP leaders are not completely happy with the state government's efforts to mitigate floods. The government could have served better. While the government has announced higher compensation for affected people, the funds have not been transferred, Deshpande said.