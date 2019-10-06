Centre planning fertiliser factory in Davangere

Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said an expert committee has recommended Davangere for starting a fertiliser factory.

“There was a proposal from the state government for setting up a fertiliser plant. An expert team from Kochi visited Vijayapura and Raichur before selecting Davanagere for its easy access to water, petroleum gas and transport infrastructure, the Union minister said.

In order to ensure sufficient supply to the farmers, a huge quantity of fertiliser has been supplied to the district centres directly. There is no shortage of fertiliser in the state, Sadananda Gowda added.

The Niti Aayog has selected Raichur and Yadgir as aspirational districts. I will act as a bridge between the Centre and the districts and make sure the Central assistance reach the hitherto backward districts, he said.

‘Go back DVS’

Protesting the state government and Centre’s apathy in providing relief to the flood victims, Youth Congress activists staged a demonstration, holding the placards that read ‘go back Sadananda Gowda.

The police detained the agitators and released them a while later.