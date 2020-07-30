CET examination commences at 29 centres

CET examination commences at 29 centres

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 30 2020, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 11:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

CET examinations commenced under the shadow of Covid-19 in Belagavi and Chikkodi educational districts on Thursday.

The examination commenced on the lines of the SSLC examination. Social distancing was maintained in the examination halls. Students were subjected to health screening that incuded body temperature check on their arrival.

A maximum of 24 students were allocated seats in each room in the examination held at 29 examination centres in Belagavi and Chikkodi educational districts.

Deputy Director of Pre-university Education Department, Belagavi Rajshekhar Pattanshetti informed that students who had been victims of Covid-19 were allocated separate room to appear for the examination.

cet
CET exam
Common Entrance Test
Belagavi
Karnataka

