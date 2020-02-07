Chamarajanagar records highest tourist footfall

The district, which has several tourist hot spots and rich in natural resources, wildlife, has been drawing lakhs of tourists and the tourists' inflow increased by 20 lakh in the last two years.

A large number of people, including foreigner are visiting the district to spend time amidst nature.

As per the data available with the Tourism Department, the district has recorded 20 lakh more tourists in 2019 compared to 2017. As many as 47.83 lakh tourists visited various tourist hotspots in 2017 and the number increased to 60.14 lakh in 2018. The district recorded a footfall of 69.95 lakh visitors in 2019.

A large number of people visited the Male Mahadeshwara Hill temple. The footfall increased by 15 lakh in 2018-19. In 2017, 31.66 lakh people had paid a visit to the temple atop the hill and the number rose to 34.25 lakh in 2018. As many as 49.32 lakh people visited in 2019.

Following the MM Hill, a large number of tourists visited Biligiriranga Hill, Himavad Gopalaswamy Hill, Kanakagiri and Barachukki, to enjoy the beauty of nature.

Though there are temples at B R Hill, Himavad Gopalaswamy Hill, and Kanakagiri, a large number of people visit the places to enjoy green. As many as 8.13 lakh people visited B R Hill in 2019, G S Hill attracted 5.02 tourists till November 2019.

The tourists flow will be high to Barachukki waterfalls during the rainy season as River Cauvery flows to her full capacity.

However, the footfall to Hogenakkal falls in Hanur taluk, is a little less compared to other places. The falls attracted 40,013 tourists in 2019.

The visitors to Bandipur Tiger Reserve has declined in 2019, compared to 2018. According to the authorities, major forest fire is the reason for the decline of tourists footfall. As per the data, only 1.34 lakh tourists went on safari in 2019, while it was 1.44 lakh in 2018.