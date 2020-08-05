Chamarajanagar temples hold special pujas in the wake of Ram Mandir 'bhoomi pujan'

As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, all the temples in Chamarajanagar and Hassan district, coming under Muzrai department, organised special pujas and rituals on Wednesday.

The circular issued by the Department of Religious Endowment directed even the other temples to organise special pujas on the occasion.

All Sri Ram temples in the region were decorated as part of the 'bhoomi pujan' at Ayodhya and also conducted pujas.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad had given a call for a celebration of the event by decorating houses with flowers and buntings and performing special pujas.

Special pujas were performed at Sri Rama temple at Javagal, in Hassan district. Special abhishekas, archanas, bhajans, uyyalotsava was held followed by distribution of panakam and prasad to the devotees.

However, it was a low-key affair in Mandya and was limited with the people performing pujas at their homes.