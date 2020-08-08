Cheriyaparambu inundated, Balladabaavi canal brimming

Many villages, including Paluru, Kottamudi, Hodduru and Balamuri, on the banks of River Cauvery are inundated due to flood situation.

Following heavy rain from Sunday, Bhagamandala - Napoklu road is inundated resulting in loss of connectivity. Napoklu has turned into an island as various connecting roads are flooded.

Cheriyaparambu is also inundated. As many as 140 families on the banks of River Cauvery in the region are affected by the floods. The people have been shifted to safer locations.

There have been several landslides too in the region.

Balladabaavi flooded

River Cauvery has flooded Balladabaavi canal, near Kushalnagar, signalling danger. The canal connects the old bridge near Koppa gate. Balladabaavi was build during the colonial rule. It is said that the canal was full for the first time in last August after 1968.

Pregnant woman suffers

A pregnant woman from Ayyangeri, who developed labour pain, was shifted to the hospital amidst floods.

Mamatha, wife of Ishwar, was rushed to the hospital in Madikeri on Thursday. Initially, with the help of youth from Kuyyamudi family in Sannapulikotu, the woman was brought in a coracle and was shifted to a hospital in Bhagamandala. Due to power outage in Bhagamandala, she was later admitted to Madikeri hospital.

Child rescued

A three-month-old child was rescued from the flood-hit Balegundi. The houses of the two families were flooded due to incessant rain. The people, including the child and its mother, were stranded on the terrace of a house.

The rescue teams tied a rope to the trees and saved the people, including the child. Many people in Cheriyaparambu and Kondangeri villages are stranded due to floods.