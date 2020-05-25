Ch'nagar remains the only Covid-free dist

As Ramanagar district reported the first Covid positive case on Monday, Chamarajanagar has earned the credit of becoming the only Covid-free district in the state, as on May 25.

The people of the district have expressed their happiness over retaining the green zone tag, on the social media through WhatsApp and Facebook. Messages comparing Covid-19 to cricket matches is widely circulated.

The messages posted are, ‘Chamarajanagar lifts the corona cup’, ‘Chamarajanagar wins the green cup in the Covid-19 20:20 match’; ‘Ee sala cup namde’; ‘Not only CM and politicians, even corona fears our district’ and others, are widely circulated.

When Chikkamagaluru tested positive, there were messages like ‘Chamarajanagar and Ramanagar in finale, as Chikkamagaluru is run out’.