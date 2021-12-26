Christian family in Shivamogga returns to Hindu fold

Christian family in Shivamogga returns to Hindu fold

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Dec 26 2021, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 23:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nine people of a Christian family converted to Hinduism on Sunday. VHP and Bajrang Dal activists took the initiative of bringing them to the Hindu religion as part of ‘Ghar Wapasi’ at a function at the Rama Bhajan Mandir at Jannapur

Jayasheelan is the son of Elumalai, who had converted to Christianity 35 years ago. Jayasheelan, his wife Jayamma, sons Prabhakaran and Prakash, daughters-in-law Lalita Prabhakaran, Shwetha Prakash, of Antaragange are among the converted.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

shivamogga
Religious conversion
VHP
Bajrang Dal
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hit by Andhra's GO-35, India's largest theatre closes

Hit by Andhra's GO-35, India's largest theatre closes

India all set to board the shuttle express to glory

India all set to board the shuttle express to glory

Tutu never stopped fighting for 'Rainbow Nation'

Tutu never stopped fighting for 'Rainbow Nation'

Over 6K flights scrapped as Omicron hits Xmas travel

Over 6K flights scrapped as Omicron hits Xmas travel

 