Christian leaders of Mangalore diocese demand draft copy of UCC

Christian leaders of Mangalore Diocese demanded that a draft copy of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be circulated to all stakeholders and the public before going ahead with any discussions.

The meeting held to discuss UCC resolved to write to Law Commission on sharing the draft on UCC. The 21st Law Commission report's recommendations should be implemented and there is no urgency for UCC, the leaders said. Diocese leaders said Christian Personal law is part of the religion practiced by Indian Christians. The leaders of the diocese believe that this is an unwanted interference in the religious affairs of Christians.

The Christian community opposes attempts to extend any other personal laws on Christian minority. Such attempts will destroy the social, religious and cultural identity of Indian Christians, the meeting declared. With the Law Commission of India seeking views from citizens and religious groups on proposed UCC, Christian leaders of Mangalore Dioceses decided to submit a few resolutions passed during the meeting held here recently.

A representative committee comprising of stakeholders from all communities including Christians should be formed and extensive consultation should be conducted prior to the implementation of proposed legislation.

High Court retired Judge John Michael D’Cunha, advocate M P Noronha, Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, former MLA J R Lobo among others were present.