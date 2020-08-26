Civic workers threaten to boycott Dasara works

Hundreds of pourakarmikas of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) staged a protest in the city on Wednesday, threatening to boycott work during Dasara-2020, if their demands remain unfulfilled.

The workers said, “Although the government has ordered to pay salaries directly to their bank accounts, the salaries are still paid through contractors and the MCC is yet to pay five months’ salary.” They raised slogans against the officials and demanded Rs 30 lakh compensation for the civic workers, who died of Covid-19.

Narayan, former chairman of Karnataka State Safai Karamchari Commission, said, “The government abolished contract system and ordered direct payment of salaries. After a series of protests, then chief minister Siddaramaiah ordered cancellation of contract system. But, the MCC is yet to implement the order.”

“All local bodies, including BBMP, which has 20,000 civic workers, across the state, are paying salaries directly. But, the MCC is yet to adopt the system even after two years. The civic workers will intensify the protest and will also boycott work during Dasara festival, if they do not get their salary directly from September,” Narayan warned.