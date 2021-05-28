CM B S Yediyurappa reviews Covid situation in Tumakuru

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa took stock of the Covid-19 containment measures in the Tumakuru district on Friday.

District in-charge Minister J C Madhuswamy apprised the chief minister about Covid curtailment measures in Tumakuru district. He said that the district was facing an acute shortage of oxygen and appealed to Yediyurappa to increase the supply. He also sought the chief minister to enhance the vaccine supply to the

district.

Speaking to reporters later, Yediyurappa said that Covid cases went up rapidly in Tumakuru district and the situation was now coming under control. “Several steps have been taken for controlling the transmission in the district. I have directed officials to ensure positivity rate comes down to 10%,” he said. State-level Covid task force head and Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan was also present.

The chief minister later visited Siddaganga Mutt and held talks with the pontiff, Siddalinga swami.