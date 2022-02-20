CM Bommai lays foundation stone for south India's first yoga mantap project in Harihar

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Sunday, laid the foundation stone for south India's first Aarati Mantap project worth Rs 30 crore on the bank of Tungabhadra river near Raghavendra Swamy mutt in the town.

Speaking on the occasion, Bommai said, all rivers in Karnataka that flow through urban areas are polluted. The government would frame a project to clean them including Tungabhadra and thus pave the way for progress of culture.

Likening Hari (Vaishnava) and Hara (Shaiva) to two nuclear reactions, he said, both fission and fusion are nuclear reactions that produce energy, but the processes are very different. Fission is the splitting of a heavy, unstable nucleus into two lighter nuclei, and fusion is the process where two light nuclei combine together releasing vast amounts of energy. Similarly, this place is the combination of two energies Hari and Hara and this is the centre of devotion, spirituality and energy.

Referring to Kashi, he said, "earlier, we had to search for Vishwanath temple in Kashi in Uttar Pradesh in the past due to the presence of many outlets around the temple up-to five km area." But Prime Minister Narendra Modi took initiative in changing the destiny of Kashi, The river Ganga was cleaned and Aarti programme was held in a grand manner on the bank of river Ganga.

Now, Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Jagaduru Peetha Head Vachanananda Swami has decided to organise the same kind of Aarati programme in South India on the bank of river Tungabhadra in Harihar town. Besides, the historical and Hoysala's Hari-Hareshwara temple, railway over bridge, walking path and other development works would be initiated under 109 Aarati mantap project. It would turn out to be a tourist spot in the state in the coming days, he explained.

Furnishing details about steps taken for the development of Harihar, he said he has released Rs 22 crore for the developing 40km road in the town. Besides, he approved 59 km rural road. The government released Rs 40 crore for the development of Harihar under Nagarothana scheme and action plans are ready.

Recalling the past, he said, Kirloskar, Birla industries had given employment to thousands of people in the past, Now, they have been closed down. He asked Large & Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani to take steps towards setting up industries and restoring the lost glory of the town with the help of the proposed Bengaluru-Mumbai industrial corridor.

Harihar MLA S Ramappa, Davangere MP G M Siddeshwara, Urban Development Minister B A Basavaraj, Handlooms & Textile, Sugar Minister Shankar B Patil Munenkoppa, Ranebennur MLA Arun Kumar Guththur, Davangere-Harihar Urban Development Authority Chairman Devaramani Shivakumar and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Pujar and others were present on the occasion.

Check out latest DH videos here