CM Bommai takes stock of damage in rain-ravaged Chikkaballapur

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday visited the rain-ravaged Chikkaballapur district to take stock of the damage caused by the incessant showers that have been lashing the district for the past week.

The CM's visit to the district was scheduled at 12.30 pm but he arrived four hours late. He, along with ministers R Ashoka and K Sudhakar, inspected the feeder canal to Amanigopalkrishna lake at BB Road in the city. Bommai's 'namesake' inspection of the city was completed in just 30 minutes.

The chief minister then inspected Gudibande lake and Anemadagu Agrahara lake and Doddabandaraghatta lake in Shidlaghatta taluk. The chief minister's visit was limited to inspection of canal and lakes.

Crops on thousands of acres have been lost and many houses have suffered complete or partial damage in the rain-battered Chikkaballapur district.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, "Several ministers are in the rain-affected districts and are taking measures to tackle the situation. Others will visit the affected areas soon. Even to hold a video conference we have to seek permission of Election Commission as the model code of conduct is in place in view of the Legislative Council polls. I didn't wait for any permission, though. I will visit a few more affected districts tomorrow."

The district (Chikkaballapur) has suffered massive crop loss, a few lakes had been breached, flooding the residential areas, he said. The chief minister said that he had directed the district administration to assess damages to the houses and provide compensation to the victims.

