Bommai to lay foundation stone for Harihar yoga mantap

CM Bommai to lay foundation stone for south India's first yoga mantap project in Harihar

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Feb 20 2022, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 11:02 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: Information Department Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will lay the foundation stone for South India's first yoga mantap project worth Rs 30 crore in Harihar town on Sunday on the bank of river Tungabhadra near Raghavendra Swamy mutt at 10:20 am.

Panchamasali Peetha Vachanananda Swamiji had submitted a proposal to the chief minister for the implementation of Arati Mantap project. The chief minister approved it. 

The main objective is to organise Arati programme on the bank of river Tungabhadra in the town on the lines of Ganga Arati programme which is held in Varanasi on the bank of river Ganga. The chief minister has approved the construction of 108 yoga mantaps at a cost of Rs 30 crore. The government had so far released Rs 10 crore for the purpose. The chief minister will lay the foundation stone.

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai

