CM directs officials to concentrate more on tackling Covid-19

CM directs officials to concentrate on tackling Covid

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Hassan,
  • Sep 12 2020, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 22:17 ist
District-level officials attend a video conference, addressed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Hassan on Saturday. DH PHOTO

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directed the officials to concentrate more on tackling the spread of Covid-19.

The CM was addressing district-level officials via video conference in Hassan city on Saturday. The CM said that measures should be taken to check the death rate, due to Covid.

Yediyurappa directed the officials to repair roads and bridges that are damaged due to rainfall.

“The government will release funds to take up emergency works and the officials must utilise it on necessary works. The officials should issue compensation to farmers,” he said.

Chief Secretary T M Vijaya Bhaskar directed the officials to conduct more Covid tests and suggested to identify primary contacts of infected persons.

DC R Girish explained about the measures taken to manage Covid, rainfall and crop loss, due to rain. ZP CEO B A Paramesh and Additional Deputy Commissioner Kavitha Rajaram were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hassan
CM
COVID

